CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Vivek Ramaswamy Rapidly Shifts View on ‘Useless’ Juneteenth Holiday
CHANGING HIS MIND
Read it at NBC News
Vivek Ramaswamy has some strong thoughts about Juneteenth—that he apparently just figured out. During a conversation with Iowa voters on Saturday, the Republican said the holiday, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, was “useless” and should be canceled. He also added that it was “redundant” because its themes were already expressed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The only problem? Ramaswamy’s statements come just two months after the 2024 presidential hopeful released a video celebrating the “new holiday” and lauding it as a “celebration of the American Dream itself.” Asked by NBC News to clarify his stance on whether Juneteenth was a “useless” holiday, Ramaswamy said, “I basically do.”