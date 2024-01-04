CHEAT SHEET
Ramaswamy Sells Stock Worth $33 Million to Fund Campaign
The Ramaswamy campaign is getting a serious cash injection from the candidate himself. The former Roivant CEO sold three million shares worth just over $33 million according to an SEC filing, and plans to make a “significant investment” in his bid for the GOP nomination, a spokesperson told Axios. Ramaswamy, who still holds over 50 million shares, recently axed spending on television advertising and said he intends to focus on mail and door-to-door outreach. He failed to qualify for the Jan. 10 CNN debate and—not unlike his other rivals—has struggled to bridge the gulf that separates him from former President Donald Trump who has all but run away with the primary race.