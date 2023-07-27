Vivek Ramaswamy Spits Some Bars in ‘Fox & Friends’ Rap
MIC DROP
Vivek Ramaswamy ended a Fox & Friends interview about his Republican presidential campaign Thursday by breaking into a freestyle rap. Host Steve Doocy had asked the 2024 candidate about news reports saying he used to rap about libertarian politics under the name “Da Vek” as an undergrad at Harvard. “Some of these opposition research stories are false, but I will confirm that one is true,” Ramaswamy said. “I was a little bit of a libertarian freestyler in college and had some fun with it.” To Doocy’s unmasked glee, the GOP hopeful then proceeded to give him a sample of his uniquely conservative flow. “My name’s Vivek, it rhymes with ‘cake,’” he opened. “It is about thee, the United States is about lib-er-tee, so Fox & Friends join us on the trail, we’ll have some fun, I’ll see you at the trail.” Fire.