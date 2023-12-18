Vivek Ramaswamy Tells CNN’s Van Jones to ‘Shut the F*ck Up’

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy used a speech Sunday to tell CNN’s Van Jones to “just shut the fuck up” after Jones accused him of being a demagogue.

The foul-mouthed comment came in response to Jones’ take following the fourth GOP primary debate earlier this month, in which Ramaswamy said the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot appeared to be “an inside job” and claimed the Great Replacement Theory is “not some grand right-wing conspiracy theory, but a basic statement of the Democratic Party’s platform.”

Afterward, Jones said on CNN that Ramaswamy is “dangerous.” Noting that Ramaswamy will likely “outlive Trump by about 50 years,” Jones said that he felt he was “watching the rise of an American demagogue that is a very, very despicable person.” “Literally, I was shaking listening to him talk because a lot of people don’t know that is one step away from Nazi propaganda coming out of his mouth,” Jones added.

On Sunday, while speaking at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona, Ramaswamy laughed off the response from elements of the mainstream media to his debate comments.

“You got this character Van Jones on CNN afterward saying: ‘This is the rise of an American demagogue who’s gonna live 50 years longer than Trump, this is dangerous, I am shaking,’” Ramaswamy said. Pausing to shake his head and laugh with apparent incredulity, Ramaswamy then said: “Just shut the fuck up.”

As cheering audience members rose to their feet to show their approval, he added: “At a certain point, just shut the fuck up.”