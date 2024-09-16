Vivek Ramaswamy’s Failed Run Reaches Logical Conclusion With Fox Show
‘TRUTHS’
Vivek Ramaswamy, the MAGA-aligned presidential candidate who ended his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump after coming in a distant fourth in Iowa, has landed his own show on Fox Nation, Fox News’ streaming service arm. All five episodes of Truths with Vivek Ramaswamy, which seems to take its name from both Trump’s social media platform and his own upcoming book Truths: The Future of America First, are set to premiere Sept. 22. According to Ramaswamy, the show will feature “provocative dinner table conversations that we rarely have in our country anymore” featuring a roundtable of guests that include his wife, Apoorva Ramaswamy, journalist Matt Taibbi, and Rabbi Shmully Hecht. “We are excited to launch this new series showcasing Mr. Ramaswamy’s thoughtful and unique perspective on the state of American politics after his meteoric rise over the last year,” Fox Nation president Lauren Petterson said in a statement. Despite that “meteoric rise” among the MAGA faithful, Ramaswamy failed to garner tangible support during his race for the GOP nomination, at one point announcing that he would not be attending a primary debate for which he had not qualified.