Vivek Ramaswamy’s ‘Great Replacement’ Endorsement Cheered by White Supremacists
GREAT COMPANY
Vivek Ramaswamy’s endorsement of the widely debunked Great Replacement Theory during the fourth GOP debate earned him the praise of many on the far right, among them neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes. “Great Replacement Theory is not some grand right-wing conspiracy theory, but a basic statement of the Democratic Party’s platform,” Ramaswamy said during a debate performance that also saw him claim the Jan. 6 riot “does look like it was an inside job.” A video of Fuentes reacting to Ramaswamy’s endorsement of the the Great Replacement Theory with glee was at one point retweeted by Ramaswamy himself, before being removed. QAnon influencer Jordan Sather was among those to heap praise on Ramaswamy’s debate performance, writing: “Vivek is basically Trump’s campaign surrogate on the debate stage. It’s awesome.”