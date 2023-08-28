Vivek Ramaswamy’s Latest Supporter: O.J. Simpson
MIXED BLESSING
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has won all sorts of admirers recently, but he might not be thrilled about one of the high-profile people publicly offering him their support: O.J. Simpson. The disgraced football player spoke of his fondness for Ramaswamy in a Twitter video over the weekend, praising the rising GOP star’s performance on Meet the Press. “Just like the debates—the Republican debates—I said: ‘Hey, this guy’s on to something,’” Simpson said. He indicated that Ramaswamy would also say things with which Simpson disagreed, but Simpson attributed those missteps to Ramaswamy’s “youth.” He went on to say he’d been reading Ramaswamy’s book and “I loved what he was saying in his book, I was saying it’s fresh, it’s new.” Simpson added that he has a “a little problem” with Ramaswamy’s “foreign affairs take,” but if he got an experienced person to run with him “like Nikki Haley” then “this guy would have a chance.”