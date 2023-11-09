Vivek’s Big Idea for the GOP? Have Rogan, Elon and Tucker Moderate a Debate
‘BE UNHINGED’
“Anti-woke” biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who declared earlier in the day his strategy was to “be unhinged,” kicked off Wednesday night’s GOP presidential primary debate by attacking the media and proposing right-wing provocateurs as moderators. Asked why he should be the nominee rather than former President Donald Trump, Ramaswamy instead blamed Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel for the GOP’s recent electoral losses, calling for her resignation. From there, he complained about the choice of NBC News anchor Lester Holt and Kristen Welker, along with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, as the debate’s moderators. “Think about who is moderating this debate. This should be Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan and Elon Musk,” he exclaimed, insisting that the event would have “ten times the viewership” with those three at the helm. “You think the Democrats would actually hire Greg Gutfeld to host a Democratic debate?!” Ramaswamy added.