2 Socialites Killed After Their Benz Rolls Off Ferry
Socialites Viviane Brahms and Emma Afra died on Tuesday when their Mercedes-Benz rolled off a car ferry and into the water as they were traveling from Miami’s exclusive Fisher Island, authorities said. Brahms, 75, of Harrison, New York, and Afra, 63, of Miami, were in the car while it was being transported across the water by the Fisher Island Ferry. After an exhaustive search, divers from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Miami-Dade Police Department found the car submerged near Government Cut, a manmade shipping channel near Miami. Afra, who was reportedly in the driver’s seat, was involved in local charities such as Kristi House, a nonprofit fighting child abuse and child sex trafficking. The police department is conducting an investigation into the deaths and the U.S. Coast Guard is conducting a maritime incident probe, police said.