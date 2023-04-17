Washington Post Writer Sentenced to 25 Years in Russia for Treason
BRUTAL
Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday after being convicted of treason and other charges stemming from his outspoken criticism of the war in Ukraine. The British-Russian Washington Post contributor’s sentence is the harshest punishment meted out so far to a critic of the invasion. “I’m in jail for my political views,” Kara-Murza said in his final statement at his trial last week. “For speaking out against the war in Ukraine. For many years of struggle against Putin’s dictatorship. Not only do I not repent of any of this, I am proud of it.” Kara-Murza was arrested last April after denouncing the war during a speech to the Arizona state legislature. Last month, the U.S. issued sanctions on Russian officials involved in Kara-Murza’s prosecution for “a gross violation of human rights.”