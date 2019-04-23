Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un to Meet in Russia on Thursday

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Russia’s Far East on Thursday, according to Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov, the AP reports. Ushakov told Russian news agencies Tuesday that talks between Putin and Kim Jong Un would be held in Vladivostok. Kim is expected to arrive in the city by train. According to Ushakov, the talks will focus on North Korea’s nuclear program. Russia is reportedly interested in gaining access to Pyongyang’s rare minerals, while North Korea would like more “electricity supplies” from Russia and investment. The meeting comes after President Trump’s second summit with Kim ended with both sides walking away empty-handed. Trump did not get the assurance of nuclear disarmament and North Korea did not get the sanctions relief it hoped for.