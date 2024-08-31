Vladimir Putin Gifts Kim Jong Un a Herd of Russian Horses
THANK YOU, ‘NEIGH’BOR
Russian President Vladimir Putin gifted North Korea’s Kim Jong Un two dozen horses in the latest animal related show of diplomacy between the two bordering countries. The 19 stallions and five mares are said to be Orlov Trotters, Kim’s favorite breed. In 2022, Kim’s regime received 30 of the prized horses as allegations surfaced of a transfer of arms between North Korean and Russia. According to South Korean media, the 24 additional animals are allegedly part of a payment for artillery shells sent to Russia for its efforts in the Ukraine War. The Russian president and Kim committed to a military co-operation in June, after which the North Korean leader gifted Putin two Pungsan dogs, a local breed. In return, Kim received a gift of 447 goats.