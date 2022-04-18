CHEAT SHEET
Putin Honors Russian Brigade Accused of Horrific War Crimes
DISGUSTING
Read it at Radio Free Europe
Vladimir Putin signed a decree Monday that awarded the honorary title of “Guards” to Russia’s 64th Motor Rifle Brigade—the unit accused of committing mass atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. Putin honored the soldiers for their commitment to the “motherland and state interests.” He also praised the “mass heroism and valor, tenacity, and courage” of the troops who have been accused of pillaging, murdering, torturing, and raping Ukrainian citizens. After the 64th Motor Rifle Brigade retreated from Bucha, residents were found bound and shot; other victims, including children, were found burned and crushed by machinery.