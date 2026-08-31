Putin Humiliated as His Troops Find a New Way to Surrender

Vladimir Putin’s troops are surrendering to drones.

The 73-year-old autocrat’s forces have been suffering in a meat grinder of his making since 2022, as they try to take ground in a 30-mile-wide kill zone jam-packed with mines and drones that runs the length of the front line.

Ukraine has become a world leader in drone warfare. Seen here one of it troops shoots at a Russian one. Stringer/REUTERS

Ukraine has become a world leader in drone warfare, and is now using that expertise against Russian troops in an effort to force them to surrender.

Last winter, some 100 Russians surrendered to drones, according to former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

Conflict has moved forward at such a pace in Ukraine that drones have become a key element of modern warfare. UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/via REUTERS

Kyiv has deployed drones on land, at sea, and in the air. Long-range missiles strike deep into Russian territory, while smaller first-person quadcopters watch, harass, and attack troops on the front line.

“We see their anxiety, because the camera captures a lot. We see their faces. We see how they breathe,” Mayak, the codename of a Ukrainian drone operator in eastern Ukraine, told NBC News.

Much of the fighting falls to what are often believed to be minimally trained troops, sent to break through Ukrainian lines at whatever personal cost before more elite forces follow behind them.

Drone netting is now a regular sight on the front line. Stringer/REUTERS

“Maybe some of them, they walk forward and they don’t care. They just go. Walk, walk, crouch, smoke, and keep walking,” said Mayak. “Others, you see how they tremble, how they worry, how scared they are.”

Ukraine has capitalized on that fear. After observation drones spot troops and guide attack drones onto them, the final stage is to break the will of the exhausted troops and get them to lay down their arms.

Troops must stay vigilant for drones. UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/via REUTERS

To do this, another drone fitted with a loudspeaker has been used to offer troops—many of whom are injured or have watched their comrades die—the opportunity to surrender.

Ukraine has even started a program called “I Want to Live,” which is aimed at educating Russians on how to surrender to a drone.

The project published a video in Russian that advises soldiers to “Establish eye contact with the drone,” and then “Lay down your weapon. Raise your hands. Show that you want to surrender.”