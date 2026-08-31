World

Putin Humiliated as His Troops Find a New Way to Surrender

HELI ON EARTH

Ukrainian forces are using drones to hunt, harass, and ultimately convince exhausted Russian troops to lay down their weapons.

Harry Thompson
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia August 26, 2026. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Mikhail Metzel/via REUTERS

Vladimir Putin’s troops are surrendering to drones.

The 73-year-old autocrat’s forces have been suffering in a meat grinder of his making since 2022, as they try to take ground in a 30-mile-wide kill zone jam-packed with mines and drones that runs the length of the front line.

FILE PHOTO: A Ukrainian serviceman fires to shoot down a Russian drone, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the frontline town of Druzhkivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine August 26, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer REFILE - CORRECTING DATE FROM "AUGUST 25" TO "AUGUST 26"./File Photo
Ukraine has become a world leader in drone warfare. Seen here one of it troops shoots at a Russian one. Stringer/REUTERS

Ukraine has become a world leader in drone warfare, and is now using that expertise against Russian troops in an effort to force them to surrender.

Last winter, some 100 Russians surrendered to drones, according to former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

A Russian FPV drone is stuck in an anti-drone net at a street, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the frontline town of Druzhkivka, Ukraine August 22, 2026. Iryna Rybakova/Press Service of the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Conflict has moved forward at such a pace in Ukraine that drones have become a key element of modern warfare. UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/via REUTERS

Kyiv has deployed drones on land, at sea, and in the air. Long-range missiles strike deep into Russian territory, while smaller first-person quadcopters watch, harass, and attack troops on the front line.

“We see their anxiety, because the camera captures a lot. We see their faces. We see how they breathe,” Mayak, the codename of a Ukrainian drone operator in eastern Ukraine, told NBC News.

Much of the fighting falls to what are often believed to be minimally trained troops, sent to break through Ukrainian lines at whatever personal cost before more elite forces follow behind them.

Members of the police evacuation unit drive along a road covered with an anti-drone net as a Russian FPV drone is stuck in it, during an evacuation from the frontline village, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 20, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Drone netting is now a regular sight on the front line. Stringer/REUTERS

“Maybe some of them, they walk forward and they don’t care. They just go. Walk, walk, crouch, smoke, and keep walking,” said Mayak. “Others, you see how they tremble, how they worry, how scared they are.”

Ukraine has capitalized on that fear. After observation drones spot troops and guide attack drones onto them, the final stage is to break the will of the exhausted troops and get them to lay down their arms.

A serviceman of the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces observes the sky for Russian drones, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the frontline town of Druzhkivka, Ukraine July 10, 2026. Iryna Rybakova/Press Service of the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Troops must stay vigilant for drones. UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/via REUTERS

To do this, another drone fitted with a loudspeaker has been used to offer troops—many of whom are injured or have watched their comrades die—the opportunity to surrender.

Ukraine has even started a program called “I Want to Live,” which is aimed at educating Russians on how to surrender to a drone.

The project published a video in Russian that advises soldiers to “Establish eye contact with the drone,” and then “Lay down your weapon. Raise your hands. Show that you want to surrender.”

The battlefield pressure comes as Putin also faces growing calls to end the war from a surprising quarter. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Putin on Monday that the war in Ukraine “must end,” saying there should be a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Modi made the comments during a meeting with Putin in China, where the two leaders were attending a regional summit.

Harry Thompson

Harry Thompson

News Reporter

Thompson99999

harry.thompson@thedailybeast.com

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