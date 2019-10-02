CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
JK JK
Putin Jokes That Russia Will ‘Definitely’ Interfere in 2020 Election
Read it at CNN
Vladimir Putin joked about interfering in the 2020 United States election during a public appearance for Russian Energy Week on Wednesday. When reporters asked the Russian president about concerns that his government might once again interfere in a foreign election, Putin replied: “I’ll tell you a secret: Yes, we’ll definitely do it,” adding, in a stage whisper, “just don’t tell anyone.” Putin made the brazen joke while appearing on a panel at the event, along with OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo and others. “You know, we have enough of our own problems,” he continued. “We are engaged in resolving internal problems and are primarily focused on this.”