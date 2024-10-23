Russia

Vladimir Putin Left Awkwardly Waiting by Chinese President Xi Jinping

TWIDDLING HIS THUMBS

The Russian leader shuffled his feet as he anticipated the arrival of his Chinese counterpart at a BRICS summit photo-op.

Liam Archacki
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.
Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin awkwardly stood alone and waited, on camera, for his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to arrive for a photo-op at a BRICS summit hosted in Putin’s own country. After arriving to a Xi-less room, Putin shuffled his feet in front of the Chinese and Russian flags for a few painful seconds until the other world leader showed up, whereupon Putin broke into a smile and shook his hand. Putin intended for the five-country summit in Kazan to be an opportunity to show the world that the West’s efforts to isolate Russia over its war with Ukraine had failed. The embarrassing moment, however, undercuts some of his bravado—and it’s not the first time another world leader has left Putin twiddling his thumbs. Last year, he tidied up pens and papers on a table as he waited to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during the Russia-Africa summit. And in 2022, he waited in front of a room full of reporters for almost a minute before he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Read it at Daily Mail
Liam Archacki

Liam Archacki

Breaking News Intern

liam.archacki@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now

politics

Trump Raged at Slain Soldier’s Funeral Bill: ‘$60K to Bury a F***ing Mexican’

Josh Fiallo
politics

Trump Is a Hitler-Loving Literal Fascist, Says Ex-Chief of Staff

William Vaillancourt
politics

Fox Defends Hitler Remark as Trump Was a Company Dictator

Sean Craig
politics

Harris: This is What We’ll Do If Trump Tries to Claim He Won

AJ McDougall
politics

Elon Musk Escalates Tim Walz Beef With Late-Night Attack

Claire Lampen