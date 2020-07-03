CHEAT SHEET
Vladimir Putin Mocks LGBTQ Pride Flag at U.S. Embassy
‘LET THEM CELEBRATE’
Read it at The Moscow Times
Russian President Vladimir Putin mocked the flying of an LGBTQ Pride flag at the United States embassy in Moscow on Friday. After Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov bizarrely brought up the flag in a teleconference on Russia’s controversial referendum to extend Putin's rule, Putin said, “Let them celebrate. They've shown a certain something about the people who work there.” The remark came on the same day that Putin signed constitutional amendments that include a clause preventing the legalization of same-sex marriages. In 2013, Putin signed a law barring the promotion of homosexual relationships to minors. Critics say the law has encouraged homophobia and been used to target LGBTQ activists.