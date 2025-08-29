Russia Rages at World Leader for Calling Putin an ‘Ogre’

‘Baywatch’ Star Reveals She Had a Double Mastectomy
STAR’S SURGERY
Baywatch star Nicole Eggert had a double mastectomy, she revealed on Instagram Thursday. Eggert posted a photo of her made-over chest with the cheeky caption, “Had a mastectomy with reconstruction on Thursday. How was ur weekend?” Eggert first revealed that she was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in Dec. 2023. She told People the following January, “I have panics where I’m like, just get this out of me,” she said at the time. “You sit there and it’s in you and you’re like, every second that passes and it’s inside of me. It’s growing, and you’re just like, you just want it out.” The following month, the star revealed that more cancer had been found in her lymph nodes. She expressed a few regrets at the time, including the “huge mistake” of getting breast implants at age 18, which made it more difficult to feel the lumps that would have caught her attention to detect the cancer earlier. Eggert, who played Roberta “Summer” Quinn on Baywatch from 1992 to 1994, also previously shared that she would undergo chemotherapy in addition to surgery.