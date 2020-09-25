Vladimir Putin, of Election-Meddling Fame, Says It’s Time for Everyone to Stop Meddling in Elections
SOMEBODY STOP ME
Russian President Vladimir Putin, the man who has undoubtedly presided over more election interference than anyone else in the history of democracy, has expressed his very sincere wish to help bring an end to vote-meddling once and for all. In an appeal to the United States, Putin said he would love to broker an agreement between the two countries to prevent any more meddling in each other’s elections. “One of the main strategic challenges of our time is the risk of a large-scale confrontation in the digital sphere,” Putin said, according to Reuters. “We would like to once again appeal to the United States with a proposal to approve a comprehensive program of practical measures to reset our relations in the use of information and communication technologies.” Putin has long denied that Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. election, a vow that President Donald Trump notoriously said he believed at a joint press conference in 2017.