Putin Parades Around and Launches Nuclear Drills, While on Brink of War With Ukraine
'CRUISE MISSILES'
Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly spearheaded the launch of nuclear missile drills on Saturday after President Joe Biden declared invasion by Russia into Ukraine was imminent. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin proclaimed at a press conference in Lithuania: “We hope he steps back from the brink of conflict,” as troops “move closer” to Ukraine's border. “The Kremlin said Russia had successfully test-launched hypersonic and cruise missiles at sea and land-based targets during the exercises by Russia's nuclear forces,” Reuters reported. A power-hungry Putin reportedly sat “observing the exercises on screens along with the president of neighbouring [sic] Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the drills “should not cause anyone concern.”