Putin Reportedly Signaled Openness to Ending War in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent months signaled an openness to ending his bloody campaign against Ukraine, a possible ceasefire agreement that would end fighting along the current lines drawn out of the conflict, The New York Times reported, citing Russian and U.S. officials. Putin raised the sentiment in September, a year after he first privately floated a ceasefire proposal. It’s unclear if Ukraine’s leaders would accept such an arrangement that could lead to an end to fighting while allowing Putin to retain seized territory. A spokesperson for Putin told the Times the Russian leader’s goals had not changed.