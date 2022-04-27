Putin Says ‘Fake’ Bucha Massacre Ruined Chances of Ukraine Peace Deal
SHAMELESS
He’s apparently had so much Botox it can be hard to see Vladimir Putin’s lips moving—but if they are, you can be sure he’s lying. The Russian president says chances for peace with Ukraine were derailed by what he called “false” Western claims of a massacre around Bucha. After Russian forces retreated from the town this month, the bodies of more than 400 civilians were found, with many discovered to be shot in the head with their hands tied behind their back. The government in Kyiv has asked the International Criminal Court to treat it as a war crime. But in a meeting in the Kremlin on Tuesday with UN chief António Guterres, Putin dismissed reports of “supposed massacres.” “There was a provocation in the village of Bucha, which the Russian army had nothing to do with,” he said, according to The Times of London. “We know who prepared this provocation, by what means, and what kind of people worked on it.”