    Vladimir Putin Sends His Best Wishes to Trump for a Speedy Recovery

    Tom Sykes

    MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has been among the first to wish Donald Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19. In a telegram quoted by Russian state news services, Putin said he was sure the president’s innate qualities would help him fight off the coronavirus. “I am convinced that your vitality, good spirits, and optimism will help you cope with this dangerous virus,” the Kremlin quoted Putin as saying in the message. The Kremlin also said Friday that Putin plans to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and an announcement will be made when that has happened. The New York Times reported Thursday that Putin has been holed up for months at a compound with extraordinarily strict protocols for who can interact with him during the deadly pandemic.

