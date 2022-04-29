Vladimir Putin Will Attend the G20 Summit in Bali and Possibly Run Into Volodymyr Zelensky There
AWKWARD
Here comes the skunk at the garden party. Vladimir Putin will be attending the Group of 20 summit in Bali in November, according to several media reports quoting Indonesia President Joko Widodo confirming the Russian president’s attendance. The news comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also said he would attend the conference of world leaders, though it remains uncertain if it would be in person or by his signature video link from his secured bunker in Kyiv. The meeting would put Putin, Zelensky, and U.S. President Joe Biden together for the first time with other world leaders. Widodo extended the invitation after signaling that Russia would not be expelled from the elite group under Indonesia’s reign as the G20 president.