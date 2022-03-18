CHEAT SHEET
Putin Cronies Melt Down After Getting Trolled by Canadian Diplomats on Twitter
Russian diplomats are publicly feuding with their Canadian counterparts over a recent tweet from Canada’s UN Mission. On Thursday, Canadian diplomats posted an “edited” version of a Russian draft resolution letter on Ukraine with tongue-in-cheek “suggested” changes that did not go over well with the Kremlin ’s emissaries. The edits, which were marked in red over the original letter, including notes like “How do you account for the bombing of a maternity ward and the destruction of 200 schools? Please explain,” and “Do you think the UN membership actually believes you?” In response to the tweet, Russian diplomats lashed out at the Canadians, accusing them of engaging in “"kindergarten-level" diplomacy and “Russophobic libel.”