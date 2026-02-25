Putin’s Goddaughter Defies Leader With Passionate War Plea

Vladimir Putin’s goddaughter is breaking ranks—and publicly calling for an end to the war in Ukraine. Russian media personality Ksenia Sobchak, 44, took to social media to mark the fourth anniversary of the conflict with a rebuke of the Kremlin’s war effort, declaring that the violence “must end.” Sobchak, the daughter of deceased St. Petersburg mayor Anatoly Sobchak—Putin’s longtime mentor—was baptized with Putin in attendance. In her post, Sobchak described the war’s devastating human toll, warning that its impact stretches far beyond what is visible in major cities, writing that the violence has already taken “thousands of human destinies.” She emphasized that both Ukrainians and Russians are suffering immense losses, with lives cut short “sometimes quickly, sometimes in pain and agonisingly slowly,” adding that “both countries will be dealing with the consequences for a very long time.” Sobchak concluded with a plea for peace, expressing hope that the war’s end will come soon. Her comments come as independent Russian media outlets have identified more than 200,000 confirmed Russian deaths in the conflict. The influencer fled Russia in 2022 amid fears of prosecution over her anti-war stance, according to Metro.