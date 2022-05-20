CHEAT SHEET
Vladimir Putin’s Secret Grandchild Is a Zelensky, Says Report
The list of pro-West Russians who Vladimir Putin despises apparently does not include his daughter Katerina Tikhonova, who has flown to Munich, Germany, more than 50 times in recent years, according to a report by Russian media outlet iStores and Germany’s Der Spiegel. Another allegation in the report: The Russian president has also had to stomach—if true—that his daughter’s child with a ballet dancer shares a last name with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky. The dancer/baby daddy Igor Zelensky is not related to Putin’s archenemy, according to the joint report which was based on a dossier of leaked documents including flight records showing the Putin kid’s apparent love of European travel.