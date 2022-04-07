Putin Flack Admits Russia Has Suffered ‘a Huge Tragedy’ in Ukraine
NO WAY AROUND IT
In an interview with Sky News on Thursday, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted that Russia has suffered “significant losses” of troops in Ukraine, adding that the casualties are “a huge tragedy” for Moscow. Though he did not mention specific figures, Peskov’s statement comes after months of accusations that the Kremlin has lied about the number of troops killed in action since the invasion of Ukraine last month. According to Ukrainian officials, roughly 20,000 Russians have died, whereas Moscow has reported only 1,320 deaths, according to the latest announcement. “Our military is doing its best to bring an end to that operation,” Peskov told Sky News. “And we do hope that in the coming days, in the foreseeable future, this operation will reach its goals or will be finished by the negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegation.”