Married Putin Stooge Accused of Hiding Kids With Secret American Lover

Vladimir Solovyov is one of Russia’s top-tier propagandists, omnipresent on the airwaves of the state media and twice decorated by Russian President Vladimir Putin for his service to the Kremlin. He often derides the West as “satanic,” and refers to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “holy war.” Scarcely a broadcast goes by without Solovyov calling for nuclear strikes against the United States and its allies.

As it turns out, the 59-year-old TV host might be hiding an explosive secret himself.

A bombshell report from Alexei Navalny’s FBK team on Monday, called “Vladimir Solovyov’s American secret,” claims that Solovyov—who is married with eight children—is suspiciously linked to another family.

While investigating properties in Russia with obscure ownership records, the Navalny group reportedly tied Solovyov to a villa in Sochi and an apartment in Moscow reportedly owned by 42-year-old Svetlana Abrosimova, a retired basketball player and U.S. citizen.

Records obtained by the team allegedly show that Abrosimova traveled to the U.S. with the Russian propagandist in 2016. Abrosimova reportedly stayed in the U.S. through 2017, during which she gave birth to twin girls. According to the investigation, Solovyov made almost monthly visits to the U.S. until Abrosimova and her newborn twins moved back to Russia in June 2017.

The details of the trips were reportedly gleaned from paperwork filed for a coronavirus test the pair took in November 2021, which listed them as sharing the same address. The document reportedly featured Solovyov’s passport details, including travel information. The Navalny team also concluded that the pair share a driver and have made several doctor’s visits together, including one where they filed paperwork for the coronavirus test.

Photos of the pair—including one where they are standing side by side and another where they appeared to be chatting to each other while seated at a sport’s game—were also published in the documentary investigation.

In the report, the Navalny team alleges that multiple anonymous sources close to the couple have confirmed that Solovyov is the father of Abrosimova’s two children. The twins reportedly share the middle name “Vladimirovna,” in what appears to be a derivation of the propagandist's first name. Solovyov’s daughter, Yekaterina, is likewise a citizen of the U.S.

Solovyov did not immediately respond to a comment request from The Daily Beast about the allegations. Neither did Abrosimova.

During his shows, Solovyov often bemoans the loss of his Italian villas, but gleefully points out that he is yet to be sanctioned by the United States.

Given his patriotic fervor and theatrical desire for the destruction of the West, news that Vladimir Solovyov may be secretly nurturing an American dream of his own has many Kremlin critics blasting him as a hypocrite on social media.

The Navalany team investigation has also uncovered luxury homes in the same Sochi neighborhood where Ambrosimova reportedly lives, allegedly owned by General Sergey Surovikin and Andrei Patrushev, the son of Nikolai Patrushev, who serves as Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.