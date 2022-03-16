Now Even Un-Sanctioned Russian Oligarchs Are Having Superyacht Problems
GOT A PADDLE?
Former KGB agent and Putin pal Vladimir Strzhalkovsky’s superyacht Ragner is stuck off the coast of Norway and going nowhere fast after local oil fillers have refused to refuel it, The New York Times reports. One supplier told local public broadcaster NRK, “Why should we help them?” Sven Holmlund said. “They can row home. Or use a sail.” Strzhalkovsky is not on the EU sanction list, but his superyacht is under scrutiny by the Norwegian government, which is reportedly exploring how to sequester it based on his close association to Russian President Vladimir Putin, under whom he has served as deputy minister. Norway, which is not a member of the European Union, cannot unilaterally levy sanctions. “There are no established channels for third-party countries like Norway to come with their own suggestions for the list,” Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said Tuesday, though local oil suppliers can act on their own to refuse to supply the ship.