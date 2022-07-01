Doc Who Pushed Sketchy COVID Treatments to Trump Dies at 48
GODFATHER OF HYDROXY
Vladimir Zelenko, the New York doctor who reportedly advised the Trump White House on unproven COVID treatments in the early stages of the pandemic, has died at age 48. His death was announced by America’s Frontline Doctors, a group who have dispute the medical consensus on COVID and who infamously include Houston’s demon sperm fearing doc Stella Immanuel. The group said Zelenko died of cancer. The doctor was purportedly in Donald Trump’s ear about hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug with questionable benefits for treating COVID. The FDA revoked emergency use authorization for the drug after evidence showed it was largely useless in treating COVID and posed a risk of heart issues for some patients. Nevertheless, the hyperbolic announcement of Zelenko’s death praised him as “the man who discovered and implemented the treatment for COVID-19 that over the past two years has been responsible for saving millions of lives worldwide.”