Feds Probing White House-Linked Malaria-Drug Doctor, Email Mishap Reveals
It’s hard to see how this could have gone any worse. The Justice Department is reportedly investigating a New York doctor who touted a dubious coronavirus treatment to the White House after a Mueller probe figure accidentally sent an email meant for him directly to a federal prosecutor instead. The Washington Post reports Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko’s communications are being probed after conservative commentator Jerome Corsi mistakenly sent an email intended for the doctor to another “Z” in his address book—Aaron Zelinsky, who spent months scrutinizing Corsi as a member of Special Counsel Robert Mueller team. Zelinsky is now tasked with investigating coronavirus-related crimes in the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office. Zelenko often appears on Fox News and has reportedly been in contact with the White House to push the anti-malarial drug hydroxycholorquine as a treatment for the coronavirus, despite a lack of evidence to support it. Corsi said he and Zelenko have have acted lawfully, but he plans to cooperate with the feds.