Vladimir Putin Honors Pro-Kremlin War Blogger Killed in Café Blast

Vladimir Putin issued a decree on Monday that posthumously bestowed a pro-Kremlin military blogger with the Order of Courage, a Russian award given to citizens who protect public order. Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, was killed Sunday in a St. Petersburg café bombing that injured 32 others. He was a loyal supporter of Putin and the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, and was speaking at a propaganda event in the café just prior to the explosion. Russian officials detained a suspect in the bombing—26-year-old Daria Trepova—who is reportedly an anti-war activist and supporter of Alexey Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation.