Putin Foe Falls Ill in Prison After Suspected Poisoning
FOUL PLAY
Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny has fallen ill in prison in what his allies say could be a result of poisoning. An ambulance was called for Navalny early Saturday morning after the 46-year-old began suffering severe stomach pain and couldn’t eat, his spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said Thursday. “His health is not a good condition,” Yarmysh said. “We can’t rule out the idea that he is being poisoned, not in a huge dosage as before, but in small ones so that he doesn’t die immediately but for him to suffer and to ruin his health.” Navalny survived an apparent poisoning attempt in 2020 which he blamed on the Kremlin. He was flown to Germany for treatment, but came back to Russia voluntarily in 2021 and was immediately taken into custody. Navalny is currently serving over 11 years for fraud and contempt of court charges that are widely seen as politically motivated. The outspoken Putin critic has spent over a decade attempting to expose Kremlin corruption.