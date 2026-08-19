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Vodka Brand Announces Bizarre Chip-Flavored Drink

HARD PASS

The chip-inspired vodka is already sparking debate among users online.

Tomas Thor
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Pringles Dill Pickle Potato Vodka
@Randalls_Wine / X

Pringles fans can now drink their favorite chips with a new vodka inspired by the brand’s dill pickle flavor. Sugarlands Distilling has released Pringles Dill Pickle Potato Vodka, which combines sharp vinegar and dill flavors with a “salty potato twist.” The company describes the unusual drink as “tart, savory, and unapologetically bold.” The vodka is sold in 750ml bottles and is 30 percent alcohol by volume. It is currently listed at $21.99 per bottle, though prices vary by retailer. The announcement has divided social media users after photos of the bottle circulated online. “Hard pass lol. Come on humans wtf,” one X user wrote, while another called it an “interesting concept.” The collaboration is not Pringles’ first venture into alcohol-inspired products. The brand previously partnered with Miller Lite on beer- and burger-flavored potato chips.

Read it at Dexerto
Tomas Thor

Tomas Thor

Breaking News Intern

tomas.fernandez@thedailybeast.com

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