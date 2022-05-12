CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    New Book Reveals Anna Wintour’s Go-To Lunch: Steak and Cheese

    YUM?

    Alice Tecotzky

    Breaking News Intern

    Edward Berthelot/Getty

    Anna Wintour may have admirable taste in clothes, but the stylistic integrity of her other tastes has recently come into question. According to Amy Odell’s Anna: The Biography, which got intel from 250 sources to reveal well-guarded secrets about the Vogue editor in chief, Wintour’s old lunch order is nothing short of bizarre: steak and a caprese salad without the tomatoes. In other words, steak and a piece of herby cheese. Wintour began ordering the meal from the restaurant Palm after Condé Nast moved its offices to 1 World Trade Center, with the daily midday bill coming in at $77.33, according to Grub Street. At that price, one can only hope it’s a creamy, luscious, high-quality piece of mozzarella.

    Read it at New York Post