Vogue Quietly Deletes Lavish Martha’s Vineyard Wedding Shoot After Guests Catch COVID-19
GOING VIRAL
Fashion magazine Vogue published—and quickly deleted—a lavish photoshoot of an October wedding at Martha’s Vineyard on Tuesday, after learning of a COVID cluster apparently stemming from the gathering. As first reported in the Vineyard Gazette, the article, entitled “This Outdoor Martha’s Vineyard Wedding Was All Fall Elegance,” disappeared from the magazine’s website without warning Tuesday night. While the Vogue article said that wedding organizers followed CDC guidelines, the Massachusetts island has experienced an outbreak in cases since the wedding, with over 100 since the Oct. 11 event. Photos of the wedding, which are still available on Yahoo, show sparse mask-wearing and little social distancing. A spokesperson for Condé Nast, Vogue’s parent company, told the Gazette that they made an editorial decision to remove the piece after learning guests had contracted the deadly virus. As of Wednesday night, a tweet linking to the article from Vogue's account was still up.