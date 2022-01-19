Vogue Insider Says Andre Leon Talley and Anna Wintour Made Amends Before His Death
OLD FRIENDS
Before his death Tuesday night at 73, longtime Vogue editor Andre Leon Talley wrote in his memoir that his longtime boss Anna Wintour had abandoned him, but he dreamed of one day patching things up with her. “I hope that she will find a way to apologize before I die... Not a day goes by when I do not think of Anna Wintour,” he wrote. It seems Talley may have gotten his final wish: Page Six reports that the two made up before he died. An insider told the tabloid, “I do know they did make up, that their relationship was repaired recently—after everything that happened.” In a touching tribute Wednesday, Wintour described Talley as “magnificent and erudite and wickedly funny—mercurial, too.” She conceded there were she “complicated moments” in their decades-long relationship but Talley was a “brilliant and compassionate man who was a generous and loving friend to me and to my family for many, many years.” A Conde Nast source told Page Six, “This is a very hard loss for Anna … It’s insane to read some of the comments online lambasting her over André. It’s so cruel.”