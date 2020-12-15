Vogue’s Anna Wintour Will Now Oversee All of Condé Nast’s Content, Company Announces
THE DEVIL WEARS A NEW HAT
Anna Wintour, the editor in chief of Vogue magazine’s U.S. edition, is being promoted to overseeing content for all of Condé Nast’s global publications, the media giant announced Tuesday. Already Condé’s artistic director since 2014, the publications now under Wintour’s purview will include GQ, Wired, Bon Appétit, Vanity Fair, and The New Yorker. Like much of the media industry, Condé Nast had a rough 2020, laying off 100 employees in May as the depths of the pandemic hit. The elevation appears to be a vote of confidence in Wintour, after the 71-year-old faced criticism this year for cultivating a workplace and magazine that critics say historically froze out Black creators. “Anna’s appointment represents a pivotal moment for Condé Nast as her ability to stay ahead in connecting with new audiences,” Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch told The Wall Street Journal.