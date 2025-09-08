Anna Wintour Reveals How She Got Signature Bob

Residents of a building in Germany tormented by relentless late-night doorbell rings were stunned to discover the culprit was not a cruel prankster, but a slug. The incident in Schwaback, southern Germany, saw enraged residents call the police after someone—or something—repeatedly rang their doorbells after midnight, only to vanish when they answered the call. Initially suspecting a classic “klingelstreich,” the German term for a doorbell-ditch prank, residents grew increasingly uneasy as the ringing continued unabated. Two responding police officers were also baffled when the ringing continued even after they arrived at the scene, and the building’s motion sensor failed to activate. But upon closer inspection of the metal bell plate, officers discovered a slime trail left by a humble garden slug, who had been setting off the sensitive doorbell sensors by repeatedly sliding over the panel. Local police confirmed the unusual culprit had been “brought down to size, taught about its territory boundaries and placed on a nearby stretch of grass,” resolving the mollusc-made havoc.
Shop with ScoutedLovehoney’s Sex Toy Sale Is Here to Spice Up Your Labor DayBUZZ-WORTHY DEALSScore Black Friday-level deals on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories.
Shop with ScoutedStep Into Fall With Seasonal Essentials From Men's WearhouseWEAR-WITH-ALLGet suited for the season with timeless staples—at a reasonable price.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW DROPThe Remarkable Paper Pro Move is an innovative digital notebook made for work on the go.
Donald Trump endured another confusing senior moment when he said he had “just left” the Middle East—having actually last visited four months ago. “Leaders from all over the world that talked to me… I just left the Middle East—King of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE… Then I was with the heads of NATO,” Trump, 79, boasted during an address to the White House Religious Liberty Commission at the Museum of the Bible on Monday, in a clip posted by journalist Aaron Rupar to Bluesky. However, the president’s Middle East tour—Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE—actually took place back in mid-May. He then met “the heads of NATO” at the Hague summit on June 24–25. Trump’s embarrassing slips are becoming a pattern documented by the Daily Beast over the past few months. The president has forgotten the name of the ocean he meant on Fox & Friends, blanked on a “big” war he says he ended, failed to spot Finland’s president sitting directly opposite him, and misnamed DHS Secretary Kristi Noem as golfer Cristie Kerr, among others.
Is there a better way to spend a long weekend than tangled in your sheets with a brand-new toy working its magic? Lovehoney—an award-winning sexual wellness retailer—is turning up the heat with its epic Labor Day sale. Score up to 70 percent off premium sex toys, lingerie, and bondage for a limited time. This includes plenty of options for solo or partnered play, including some of our favorite picks below.
The head of the penis has over 5,000 nerve endings, and the Blowmotion knows how to tease every last one of them. This advanced masturbator heats up to 104°F to mimic the feel of oral sex. Switch between six vibration patterns and three intensities to play exactly how you or your partner wants.
Loud toys can be a buzzkill if you’re trying to be discreet, but this seven-inch vibrator is whisper-quiet. Its wide, rounded tip is perfect for teasing, while the ribbed shaft sinks deep. With three speeds and four patterns, this vibrator lets you build, tease, and indulge your fantasies, pushing you closer with every pulse. One night with this toy, and you’ll be coming back for more.
Whether you’re looking for a new sidekick for solo sessions or something to dial up partnered play, Lovehoney’s Labor Day sale has you covered.
A man has died after being gored by a bull at an annual bull-running festival in Spain. Footage of the horrifying incident shows the 57-year-old being run down and charged in the street by the animal—named Mosquetero, or ‘Musketeer’ in English—at around 6:30 P.M. Sunday in Ubrique, a picturesque town in the south-western province of Cadiz. The man, who has not been identified, was confirmed dead later that evening. Town hall officials say they’re declaring a day of mourning to coincide with the day of the town’s patron saint. “We would like to express our sincere condolences and solidarity to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased,” they said in a statement, calling for “understanding, calm and cooperation” even as some locals took aim at authorities for holding the bull-run in the first place. “‘This would have been a preventable death if our council did not promote these kinds of backward events under the guise of tradition,” one person said. Deaths during bull-running events are not unheard of. An 18-year-old died in August 2022 after being gored by a bull that charged him with its horns on fire during festivities in the town of Soneja on Spain’s east coast.
Vogue veteran Anna Wintour shared how her iconic bob became her signature style after one bad haircut. The cultural icon told the story in an interview for The New Yorker published Friday. “Well, for my hair, it was always pretty much this way,” Wintour said, having donned the bob for decades. “Some British hairdresser decided they were going to experiment on me, and they cut it into three layers, and it was honestly the worst haircut you’ve ever seen in your entire life,“ she recalled. ”I think I wore a hat for a year, and then after that I resolved not to cut my hair except this way ever again. And I mean the glasses are just because I’m very shortsighted, but they also helped me get through situations.” Wintour, now 75, recently stepped down from her position as the magazine’s editor-in-chief after 37 years. While the longtime editor will remain at the publication as the Global Editorial Director, Chloe Malle has been appointed as her replacement. “I feel great. I love Chloe. I am very happy for her,” Wintour said. “Chloe consistently came back with the clearest vision and the most original ideas and understanding of what a Vogue... in two years is going to look like.”
As the days grow shorter and colder weather settles in, it’s time to swap out your summer outfits for a cozy fall wardrobe. Staying comfortable doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style. With Men’s Wearhouse, you can find seasonal staples that help you keep warm, look sharp, and save big.
Men’s Wearhouse might be best known for its sharp suits and expansive formalwear options—and if you’ve got a fall wedding (or three) on the calendar, the brand definitely has you covered. But you don’t need a dress code to make the most of their lineup. With everyday staples like sweaters, outerwear, and casual pieces that work just as well at home as they do out in the world, Men’s Wearhouse brings the same stylish standards to all of its items. And with sales running all season long, now’s a great time to stock up.
This merino-blend sweater is the epitome of cozy minimalism, giving you a put-together look that’s as low-lift as it is polished. Whether you’re layering it up or keeping it simple, this versatile piece will complement anything in your closet.
With its refined texture and slim fit, this turtleneck from Kenneth Cole adds instant polish to any look. Soft, breathable, and subtly sophisticated, it’ll keep you looking sharp all season—without trying too hard.
Who would we be to recommend Men’s Wearhouse picks without featuring a suit?! With its bold plaid pattern and modern skinny fit, this elegant Egara piece is built to stand out whether you’re heading into the office, working an event, or going out for the night.
With hundreds of other items to choose from—including accessories like shoes, belts, and ties—there’s plenty more to explore. Browse the full catalog and elevate your wardrobe for the new season.
A British Airways flight heading to Singapore was forced to make an emergency landing at Sydney Airport on Monday. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner issued the highest possible distress signal a pilot can give after reporting smoke in the cockpit around an hour after takeoff, prompting it to turn around. “We heard the captain say we need a senior crew member to come to the cockpit now, and then we started thinking there’s something wrong,” passenger Mandy Ramson told 7News. Around 10 minutes later, the crew announced that they were turning around because “they smelled fuel in the cockpit. It was really, really scary,” she added. The cause of the smoke has not yet been determined, but the aircraft landed safely with no injuries. An investigation into the incident is now underway. “The flight landed safely with crew and customers disembarking as they normally would, and our teams are working hard to get their journeys back on track as soon as possible,” an airline spokesperson said.
Charlie Sheen is pulling back the curtain on the demons that drove him to addiction, revealing that a lifelong struggle with stuttering first pushed him toward alcohol. “Drinking just... it softened the edges,” Sheen told Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan while promoting his new memoir, The Book of Sheen. “It gave me just freedom of speech.” Sheen said it wasn’t until his 2000 role on the sitcom Spin City that he finally opened up to colleagues about his stutter. “When I got the first script for Spin and I was going through it, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a problem. That’s gonna be a problem. I can’t say that,’” he recalled. “So yeah, when in doubt, just be human enough to be vulnerable, and to know that it’s OK to ask for help.” But by then, Sheen said, he was already deep in a spiral. He first tried crack cocaine in 1992, he said, just two years after his family staged an intervention that led to his first stint in rehab. “It’s hard to ask for help when somebody else has raised your hand for you,” Sheen admitted. “Wanting to always be in control of things, wanting to do things my way.”
Toraya Reid, the sister of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid, has been shot and killed, just weeks before the start of the NBA season. Police have arrested Reid’s partner, 29-year-old Shaquille Green, who was spotted fleeing the scene shortly after the shooting took place at an apartment complex in Jackson Township on Saturday. He has been charged with her murder. In a post on Facebook, Reid’s other sister, Jakahya, labelled Green a “coward,” and wrote, “My sister has a name. She is not just some girl; she’s not just the [NBA superstar] sister. She has a name, and that is Toraya Reid. Respect her or don’t mention her at all.” Reid is yet to comment publicly on the shooting, but shared pictures of himself and his sister as children on Instagram following the news. The Timberwolves star previously spoke of the influence his sister played in his life growing up, telling an interviewer in 2023, “My older sister is super protective, she treats us like she’s our parent. Because I was the only boy, everybody was always paying attention to me because I was playing basketball in another city. Everybody made sure I was ok.”
Ryan Reynolds admitted that he once committed an “inexcusable” deed of playing dumb after his phone’s ring tone disrupted Denzel Washington’s acting on set. The Deadpool actor recalled the moment Friday at the Toronto Film Festival while promoting his documentary, John Candy: I Like Me. Reynolds 48, angered his co-star Washington, 70, while filming the 2012 action thriller Safe House. The disturbance took place during the filming of a very emotional final scene when a cellphone’s ringtone went off. “He’s been shot, wounded, dying, admits all the stuff that he did wrong. Tears start rolling down his face,” Reynolds recalled. “And suddenly you hear—and this is take two, by the way, because take one there was a technical problem—we hear [Frank Sinatra singing] ‘Come fly with me, let’s fly, let’s fly away.’” According to Reynolds, the Malcolm X star yelled “Who the f---’s phone is that?” The Sinatra song was Reynold’s ringtone at the time, but the Red Notice star said he played dumb. “I stand up and look at all the stuntmen around me, and I go, ‘Who the f---’s phone is that? Inexcusable!’” he said. The Daily Beast has reached out to Washington’s representative for comment.
The way you take notes can make or break your productivity. But let’s be honest: the usual methods don’t cut it. Paper gets messy, disorganized, and lost. Laptops are cumbersome and hinder real collaboration. And phones? Sure, they’re convenient—until the notifications start rolling in and your focus disappears. The solution? Remarkable’s new Paper Pro Move.
This latest innovation from Remarkable offers the same distraction-free experience as its revolutionary Remarkable Paper Pro Tablet (including the brand’s distraction-proof custom operating system) in a smaller size. As Remarkable CEO Phil Hess puts it, “it’s big enough to hold your work, yet small enough to not get in the way.”
Its 7.3-inch display packs a punch with bright, deep colors and provides a unique writing experience when paired with Remarkable’s custom-developed markers. The digital ink appears instantly, and every pen stroke has the perfect amount of friction to make it feel like you’re writing on paper.
You can select from built-in templates, including grids, lines, and planners, to make it simple to quickly jot down notes over coffee, in class, or during a meeting. Need more room to write? Just turn the Remarkable Paper Pro Move tablet sideways, and the display rotates automatically. Notes can be converted into text with a tap and sent by email directly from the device. Plus, a mere ten-minute charge provides two weeks of standby battery life or three days of active use. Whether you’re using it for work or as a digital journal, the Remarkable Paper Pro Move is a reliable sidekick you can count on.
A YouTube survival challenge turned into a real-life emergency after a contestant vanished for nearly 18 hours in the Michigan wilderness before being found safe, authorities said. The 36-year-old Californian woman was last seen leaving the show’s base camp around 5 p.m. on Sept. 5 to search for water. When she failed to return, organizers launched their own search before calling police at 5 a.m. the following morning. The coordinated operation unfolded in Pigeon River State Forest in Charlton Township, a sprawling, swampy landscape still scarred by a freak ice storm in March. Michigan State Police deployed canine teams and a helicopter, with Trooper 6 ultimately spotting the missing woman deep in the forest at 10:40 a.m. “Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post responded … to assist the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office in locating a 36-year-old woman missing from California,” police said on X. “At approximately 10:40 a.m. Trooper 6 located the missing woman and directed the canine units to her. Law enforcement officers and firefighters were able to walk her out of the woods safely.” She endured rain and cold but managed to walk out under her own power. EMS released her with no serious injuries.
Fugitive father Tom Phillips, who spent nearly four years on the run after abducting his three small children, has been shot dead by police following a botched armed robbery in the New Zealand countryside. Phillips became involved in a deadly shootout after robbing a farm supplies store in the Waikato area and attempting to evade police on a quad bike with one of his children in tow. When a set of road spikes burst his tires, he began shooting at officers with a “high-powered rifle,” hitting one in the head, before being killed by officers returning fire. The child was taken into custody and helped lead police to a remote campsite in the wilderness, where their young siblings were found. The three children, aged 9, 10, and 11, are believed to be in contact wth their mother, who says she is “deeply relieved” the ordeal has ended. Police had avoided a high-stakes confrontation with Phillips over fears his children may be harmed, and described the incident as a “devastating outcome for all involved.” The wounded officer is described as having “critical, but survivable” injuries and is recovering in a nearby hospital.