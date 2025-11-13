Voicemail Trump Left Sharon Osbourne After Ozzy’s Death Revealed

Ozzy Osbourne’s family has revealed that President Donald Trump left a voicemail for Sharon Osbourne after the 76-year-old rock icon died from cardiac arrest in July. Osbourne’s son Jack, 40, played the commander-in-chief’s voicemail on the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast with Sharon, 73, and his sister Kelly, 41. “Hi Sharon, it’s Donald Trump and I just wanted to wish you the best,” Trump said. “Ozzy was amazing, he was an amazing guy. I met him a few times and he was unique in every way and talented. So I just wanted to wish you the best and it’s a tough thing. I know how close you were and whatever I can do. Take care of yourself. Say hello to the family. Thanks. Bye.” After playing the message, Jack referenced the president’s polarizing politics, commenting, “Love him or hate him, he didn’t have to call and leave a voicemail.” As the camera briefly cut to a solemn-looking Kelly, Sharon remarked that “when it comes to politics, we know, nobody comes out a winner.” But she said that Trump had been a “great guy to talk to” when she competed on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2010, and called Melania Trump “gracious” and a “delight to talk to.” Thanking the president, she said, “All I know is he has treated me with respect, your father with respect.”