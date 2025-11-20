Actor Kevin Spacey has claimed he is homeless after being shunned by Hollywood following a sex scandal. The 66-year-old was accused in 2017 of sexual assault by one man in 1986. He maintained his innocence and was cleared in court in New York in 2022. The following year, in London, he was cleared of other charges involving four men. But in an interview with The Telegraph, Spacey says he no longer has a house and has put all his possessions in storage. The star, who won Oscar awards for his roles in American Beauty and The Usual Suspects, said he lost his house due to “astronomical” legal costs over the last seven years. “I’ve had very little coming in and everything going out,” he said. “I’m living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs, I’m going where the work is. I literally have no home, that’s what I’m attempting to explain.” He said he hoped to make a comeback. “We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work,” he says. “And that will happen in its right time.” In the interview, Spacey also compared his cancellation to alleged communist sympathizers being blacklisted in Hollywood in the 1950s, saying “a lot of people were not guilty of what they were accused of.”
Huge Volcano Eruption Forces Rescue Operation for Stranded Climbers
Rescuers helped more than 170 climbers to safety after a volcanic eruption trapped them, officials said. The group of 178 people was climbing Mount Semeru in Indonesia when it erupted, throwing hot ash and a mixture of rock, lava, and gas down the mountain. They became stranded at the Ranu Kumbolo camping zone, on the north side of the volcano, and outside the central danger zone. The Associated Press reports that ongoing seismic activity suggested eruptions would continue, necessitating a rescue of the group of “climbers, porters, guides, tourism officials and tourists.” Located in the Lumajang district of East Java, Semeru erupted from midday into the evening on Wednesday. It sent a cloud of hot gas up 1.2 miles into the air. There are concerns that some of the climbers may have been exposed to volcanic ash. Speaking at a news conference, the head of the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation, Priatin Hadi Wijaya, said, “They are safe and now being helped to return.”
Randy Jones, the first Cy Young Award winner for the San Diego Padres, has died at age 75. “With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, the Padres mourn the passing of our beloved left-hander, Randy Jones,” the team said in a statement. His cause of death was not disclosed. ”Randy was a cornerstone of our franchise for over five decades, highlighted by becoming the first Padres pitcher to win the Cy Young Award. Inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame in 1999, his impact and popularity only grew in his post-playing career, becoming a tremendous ambassador for the team and a true fan favorite." Jones signed with the Padres in 1973 and pitched two seasons for the New York Mets before retiring from baseball in 1983. In retirement, he was a broadcaster, team ambassador, and business owner of Randy Jones BBQ stands. “Crossing paths with RJ and talking baseball or life was a joy for everyone fortunate enough to spend time with him,” the Padres said. “Randy was committed to San Diego, the Padres, and his family. He was a giant in our lives and our franchise history.”
Tiger King star Joe Exotic has retained the services of a lawyer with ties to President Donald Trump in his quest for a presidential pardon. Exotic, 62, is serving a 21-year prison sentence for attempting to hire people to kill his nemesis, Carole Baskin, the CEO of Big Cat Rescue. His new attorney is Peter Ticktin, who went to military school with Trump in the 1960s and has written a book about his relationship with the president titled What Makes Trump Tick. According to TMZ, Ticktin and Exotic feel they have an advantage because Ticktin has gained the trust of some of the “players“ involved, namely Trump. “The deck was stacked against my client, who was presumed guilty from the start,” Ticktin told TMZ. “This is another innocent man who should be set free.” He is planning to file for a formal pardon and petition the Supreme Court to hear an appeal in the case by Christmas.
In bittersweet news, the director of holiday classic The Family Stone is working on a sequel following star Diane Keaton’s death last month. The original film followed the Stone family at Christmas as they faced a terminal cancer diagnosis for family matriarch Sybil, played by Keaton. Thomas Bezucha, who wrote and directed the 2005 film, told CNN in an interview that he had been working on the script when he learned of Keaton’s death. “I’ve been haunted by the loss of Sybil for months now while I worked on it, and so this was a blow on a tender bruise already,” Bezucha explained. “Mentally, I’ve been spending time in that house where I’ve been missing her for a while already.” Her death emphasized for Bezucha just how important it was for him to get the script right and “do a good job by the rest of the cast.” He is now determined to “honor her even more” with the sequel. While none of the film’s stars—including Sarah Jessica Parker, Rachel McAdams, and Dermot Mulroney—have signed on to the sequel, their responses to the idea have been universally positive.
Tom Steyer attacked President Donald Trump while announcing his campaign to become the next governor of California when Gov. Gavin Newsom hits the term limit next fall. “The richest people in America think that they earned everything themselves. Bulls--t, man. That’s so ridiculous,” the billionaire philanthropist began his campaign announcement video. Steyer, who is also a climate activist, included a news clip of himself explaining that America has a “broken government” that’s “been bought by corporations.” This isn’t the first time the billionaire has fought the president. Previously, Steyer raised funds and became the face of the campaign to impeach Trump during his first term. In the video, Steyer painted himself as a successful businessman for the people who has gone head-to-head with big oil, tobacco, and “out-of-state corporations that refused to pay their California taxes,” framing his campaign around making California affordable, forcing corporations to “pay their fair share again,” building affordable homes, and bettering the state’s education. “This is about disrupting the way people think, so we can get a completely different and much better outcome for the people of California,” he said. Steyer previously ran as a Democratic presidential nominee in 2020. However, he dropped out before Super Tuesday.
Dick Van Dyke reveals he regrets turning down a role in a legendary film. The actor, 99, admitted in an interview with Al Roker on Today that his bad British accent kept him from pursuing the role of James Bond in the 007 franchise. Albert Broccoli, the producer of the early Bond films, asked the actor, “Would you like to be Bond?” Van Dyke, unsure of his ability after struggling with a British accent in Mary Poppins, responded, “Have you heard my British accent?” The role was given to Sean Connery, the first actor to play Bond in the franchise’s 1962 film. Although Van Dyke passed up the gig, he has had great success in his career, earning three Emmy awards for The Dick Van Dyke Show and a Tony Award for Bye Bye Birdie. Despite Van Dyke approaching his 100th birthday in less than a month, he shares that he’s currently looking for work. “I don’t want to [retire], I mean, it’s my life. I love it,” Van Dyke said. The six-time Emmy Award winner reveals he hopes to be cast for Scrooge in A Christmas Carol. “I could do it. It’s just November,” the actor told Roker.
Billionaire Bill Ackman has clarified when it is best to use his cheeky pickup line that drew online mockery. On Saturday, the pro-Trump CEO, with a net worth of $9.4 billion, shared tips for young men on X, saying that as a young man, he would ask women, “May I meet you?” and rarely received a rejection. Social media users were quick to turn the “few words” of advice offered by the 59-year-old into a joke, with many complaining that it didn’t work when they tried it. Speaking on Wednesday on FOX Business’ Mornings with Maria Bartiromo, the hedge fund manager said the “probability” of his dating tip being more “effective” increased when he was “on something moving.” Ackman then listed the types of transportation where his pickup line was more likely to succeed, including an airplane, an elevator, an escalator, and the subway. Speaking to Business Insider, the billionaire’s Harvard friend, Whitney Tilson, confirmed Ackman’s probability rating, saying his friend had successfully used the pickup line in college, particularly on the subway. “I feel like one of the most fortunate people in the universe because I met an amazing woman eight years ago,” Ackamn told Bartiromo, referring to his second wife, Neri Oxman, 49.
Bob Dylan may have sent some of his biggest supporters blowin’ in the wind for good. Daniel Hildebrand, who runs a popular fan page under the name Daily Dylan, shared that he was removed from the 84-year-old music legend’s show in Glasgow on Monday night—supposedly at Dylan’s request. The Daily Dylan account shared on Instagram that Hildebrand was “declared an ‘unwanted person,’” and was asked to leave before the show started, likely due to his association with the fan site. The Daily Dylan social media accounts, which aren’t monetized, would aggregate and post fan footage from Dylan’s performances, despite his efforts to limit fans from filming his shows. However, the account specified that it had “never taken any photos or videos ourselves.” Ironically, the Nobel Prize in Literature recipient released the 18th volume of his own bootleg tapes in September. The page said they would no longer post footage or photos from Dylan’s shows, and are considering closing their social media accounts down permanently. “We are, first and foremost, Bob Dylan fans and want to keep attending his concerts,” the account said. “The idea of being excluded from future shows is truly devastating.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Dylan’s team for clarification.
Daniel Radcliffe, who rose to fame playing Harry Potter, has sent a heartwarming letter to the new actor set to play the boy wizard. Radcliffe, 36, shared on Good Morning America on Tuesday that he had written a letter to Dominic McLaughlin, the 11-year-old actor stepping into the role of Harry Potter for the upcoming TV adaptation, and received “a very sweet note” in return. The new HBO series will adapt each of J.K. Rowling’s seven books into a season over the next few years. The Harry Potter movie franchise has grossed more than $7.7 billion, cementing its status as a cultural figure. Radcliffe played the iconic character for a decade in all eight of the series’ films. The seasoned actor recalled the note he sent the young actor: “I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better time.” Radcliffe spoke warmly about the new lead. “It’s crazy I was doing that,” the British actor reflected. He confirmed he will not be in the series but is “very excited to watch as an audience member.” The show’s premiere in 2027 will “give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way.”