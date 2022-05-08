CHEAT SHEET
Volodymyr Zelensky Marks End of WWII With Address to G7 Leaders
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the world’s G7 leaders on Sunday, one of the most important anniversaries of the end of a war. May 8 is the date Germany surrendered to end World War II, and one day before the date Vladimir Putin will lead Russian Victory Day holiday celebrations. Zelensky will commemorate the day with a video conference with leaders of the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, and Italy. The invitation from the leaders of the world’s largest economies is meant to demonstrate “continued G7 unity in our collective response, including by imposing severe costs for Putin’s war,” a White House spokesperson said.