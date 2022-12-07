Zelensky Named Time’s Person of the Year for 2022
HONORED
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday named Time magazine’s Person of the Year 2022. The comedian turned wartime leader was described as “the most clear-cut” winner of the award in memory after he “galvanized the world in a way we haven’t seen in decades.” Zelensky, 44, was hailed by the publication for his courageous “decision not to flee Kyiv” when Russia invaded Ukraine in February, choosing instead to “stay and rally support.” “For proving that courage can be as contagious as fear, for stirring people and nations to come together in defense of freedom, for reminding the world of the fragility of democracy—and of peace—Volodymyr Zelensky and the spirit of Ukraine are Time’s 2022 Person of the Year,” the magazine announced. The award, which is given to “who or what most influenced the events of the past 12 months, for good or for ill,” has previously been conferred on the likes of President Biden, Queen Elizabeth II, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Rudy Giuliani, and Adolf Hitler.