Zelensky Fires Two Top Law Enforcement Officials Amid Treason Investigations
SACKED
In a major political shakeup, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired both the nation’s prosecutor general and the leader of its domestic intelligence agency, The New York Times reported. In a televised speech on Sunday, Zelensky said that he was firing Iryna Venediktova and Ivan Bakanov, prosecutor general and leader of the Security Service of Ukraine, respectively, because treason investigations had revealed that members of their agencies have been collaborating with Russia. According to Zelensky, officials have opened 651 cases of high treason into law enforcement authorities, and more than 60 employees in the fired administrators’ offices were found to be working against Ukraine. “Such an array of crimes against the foundations of national security… pose very serious questions to the relevant leadership,” Zelensky said. The dismissal marks the most significant alteration to Zelensky’s government since Russia invaded Ukraine.