    Zelensky Quips About Prigozhin Jet Crash, Denies Involvement

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures as he poses for media during the European leaders summit.

    Daina Le Lardic/EU 2023/Reuters

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a crack about the death of Wagner Group warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin on Thursday. “You know, when Ukraine asked the countries of the world for airplanes, we did not have this in mind,” he joked in a speech. “We had something else in mind, we needed support,” adding that Prigozhin’s death “would help” the Ukrainian war effort. The Wagner founder was apparently killed in a plane crash on Wednesday in Russia. Prigozhin’s convict mercenaries have killed thousands of Ukrainians, who are now reveling in the brutal leader’s demise. Despite that, Zelensky insists that Ukraine had nothing to do with Prigozhin’s plane crash. “First of all, we had nothing to do with it,” he said. “Everybody realizes who has something to do with it,” referring to Vladimir Putin.

