Zelensky Rebukes Ukrainian General’s Claim That War Is in ‘Stalemate’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday publicly rebuked an assessment made by by one of his generals, Valery Zaluzhny, that the war against Russia was in a “stalemate.” The Ukrainian president rebuffed the claim in a speech, and his deputy head of the office of the president said the remark “eases the work of the aggressor.” Zaluzhny had made his thoughts on the war public in a nine-page letter published in The Economist, arguing that air superiority would be needed to make progress against Russia. “Time has passed, people are tired, regardless of their status, and this is understandable,” Zelensky said at a news conference. “But this is not a stalemate, I emphasize this once again.”