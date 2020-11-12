CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Ukraine President Zelensky, Whose Call With Trump Sparked Impeachment, Hospitalized by COVID

    PAIN IN UKRAINE

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    REUTERS

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose infamous call with President Donald Trump sparked last year’s impeachment proceedings, has been hospitalized after he fell sick with COVID-19 this week. According to Reuters, the entire top level of the Ukrainian government has been infected including Zelensky, his top aide, and the finance and defense ministers. A presidential spokeswoman said Zelensky had been moved to hospital as a precaution, telling Reuters: “He first went home, but decided to move to Feofania (hospital). To accurately isolate and not expose anyone... There are better conditions for patients. Nothing serious.”

    Read it at Reuters