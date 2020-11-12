Ukraine President Zelensky, Whose Call With Trump Sparked Impeachment, Hospitalized by COVID

Read it at Reuters
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose infamous call with President Donald Trump sparked last year’s impeachment proceedings, has been hospitalized after he fell sick with COVID-19 this week. According to Reuters, the entire top level of the Ukrainian government has been infected including Zelensky, his top aide, and the finance and defense ministers. A presidential spokeswoman said Zelensky had been moved to hospital as a precaution, telling Reuters: “He first went home, but decided to move to Feofania (hospital). To accurately isolate and not expose anyone... There are better conditions for patients. Nothing serious.”