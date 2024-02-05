Zelensky Weighing Wider Leadership ‘Reset’ Beyond Top Military Official
‘NECESSARY’
President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is considering a “reset” among the ranks of Ukraine’s top officials, signaling that a more seismic shift than the anticipated ousting of just Ukraine’s highly popular commander-in-chief may be on the way. Speaking to Italian state television on Sunday, Zelensky said, “It is a question of the people who are to lead Ukraine. A reset is necessary, I am talking about a replacement of a number of state leaders, not only in the army sector,” according to Reuters. He was responding to a question about speculation that he may be on the verge of dismissing Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, something The Washington Post characterized this week as “the most consequential personnel shake-up of the war” with Russia yet. Zelensky and Zaluzhny have reportedly been at loggerheads over military strategy for weeks, but no formal announcement regarding the latter’s future had been made as of the weekend. “We must all push in the same direction,” Zelensky said on Sunday, adding that “we cannot be discouraged, we must have the right and positive energy, negativity must be left at home. We can’t take on giving-up attitudes.”