Accused NYC Cat Abuser Was Reportedly Ratted Out by Her Subordinates
GOOD SAMARITANS
The head of a New York City animal rescue accused of abusing dozens of cats reportedly got arrested after her own volunteers tipped off authorities. According to the New York Post, which cited people familiar with the matter, an anonymous source notified Councilwoman Joann Ariola of the alleged abuse by Farhana Haq, who ran Queens-based animal rescue Cats of Meow York. Law enforcement soon got involved, removing more than 40 cats—many of them allegedly sick or starved—from the basement of Haq’s home. Authorities have since arraigned Haq on animal abuse charges, which could land her in jail for up to one year. “These are innocent, defenseless animals, and it was tragic to see images of them being kept in the shape they were in,” Ariola said, according to the Post. Haq’s lawyer contends that his client is being targeted by “vindictive and accusatory social media trolls whose ranks include disgruntled former employees.”